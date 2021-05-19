New videos of suspects attacking officers at Capitol released as FBI seeks identities

The FBI released two new videos Wednesday of suspects they're seeking in violent assaults on officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying them.

In the first video, the suspect (identified as #106, wearing a green hat and a Michigan T-shirt) is seen trying to rip off an officer’s gas mask. The suspect then picks up a tactical baton and hits officers with it.

In the second video, another suspect (identified as #134, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a black vest that reads “Sheriff”) is seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

The FBI says that, thanks to hundreds of thousands of tips, more than 425 people who took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been arrested.

“The American people answered the call when we asked for their help two months ago in identifying 10 individuals captured on video in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge (ADIC) of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement. “As difficult as it is to report family, friends, and co-workers, the American public continues to provide vital assistance to the FBI and our partners in this investigation.”

“We are grateful for the tips we have received,” D’Antuono said. “But our work is not done. Today, we are releasing two additional videos of violent assaults on officers and again asking for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators.”

If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Officials urge you to reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online. To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.

Video of suspect #106:

Video of suspect #134: