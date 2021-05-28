MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
New red-light camera, 7 speed cameras installed in DC

May 28, 2021, 12:48 PM

There will be a new red-light camera and seven more speed cameras up and running in D.C. soon.

The District Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction has been completed on a red-light enforcement camera at the Interstate 695 off-ramp at northbound 11th Street Southeast.

The camera will be activated June 7.

In addition to the red-light camera, DDOT will rotate seven new speed cameras in the following corridors on the below map:

Find more information about DDOT’s new cameras on its website.

Listen to traffic updates on-air at 103.5 FM and online on the WTOP website.

