New red-light camera, 7 speed cameras installed in DC

There will be another red-light camera and seven new speed cameras up and running in D.C. soon.

There will be a new red-light camera and seven more speed cameras up and running in D.C. soon.

The District Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction has been completed on a red-light enforcement camera at the Interstate 695 off-ramp at northbound 11th Street Southeast.

The camera will be activated June 7.

In addition to the red-light camera, DDOT will rotate seven new speed cameras in the following corridors on the below map:

Find more information about DDOT’s new cameras on its website.

Listen to traffic updates on-air at 103.5 FM and online on the WTOP website.