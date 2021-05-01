CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
National Zoo pandas to celebrate International Family Equality Day on Sunday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 1, 2021, 11:09 AM

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its giant panda family will be celebrating International Family Equality Day on Sunday by enjoying special rainbow-themed treats made by zoo nutritionists.

You can watch the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam at 1 p.m. Sunday to see the animals.

“We hope you will join us as we recognize the beauty and importance of all families,” the National Zoo team wrote on its panda story blog.

Zoo officials said pandas won’t be the only ones celebrating.

The naked mole rat colony will be celebrating at 10 a.m., the African lion pride will be taking part at 11 a.m., and the Asian elephant herd will be getting into the spirit at 2 p.m.

