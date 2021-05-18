CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Mother, son injured in DC after dispute over scooter

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 9:56 PM

A mother and her young son are hurt after a shooting in Northwest D.C. stemming from a dispute over a dockless scooter.

It happened on the 1500 block of 10th Street Northwest near Logan Circle just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect pulled a handgun on the family and fired several times before running from the scene. Police believe he put on a ski mask as he fled north on 10th Street.

The mother and son have critical injuries.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said that what happened to the family was unacceptable and the person responsible will be held accountable for his actions.

Contee confirmed there was also a man and another child who were next to the victims and they were members of the same family.

“We have to find who did this. We have to say, as a community, with one voice, that we’re going to stand against gun violence,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Contee said police will be canvassing cameras in the area where the suspect may have fled. Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

