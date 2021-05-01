CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC Mayor Bowser canvasses in support of new walk-up vaccine sites

May 1, 2021, 6:29 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hit the streets on Saturday to let residents know about walk up COVID-19 vaccinations, the District’s latest effort to get Washingtonians immunized.

About 1,000 volunteers met at different vaccination sites across all eight wards to begin canvassing.

Bowser was focused in Northeast, and used the nearby Lamond Recreation Center as a jumping off point for her door-knocking campaign.

D’Anthony White lives in the area and said he’s already received his shots, but was excited to see the mayor educating neighbors.

“It was a surprise. I mean how do you say ‘no’ to the mayor — she’s telling you to get a shot, what are you going to say?”

The new walk-up sites are open to all residents 18 and up. The sites also have plenty of material to educate those curious about the ins and outs of the vaccines.

