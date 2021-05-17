CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Holocaust Memorial Museum reopens

Holocaust Memorial Museum reopens

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 17, 2021, 7:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Holocaust Memorial Museum is reopening to the public Monday. But there is reduced visitation, required face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and other safety steps.

Free, timed-entry tickets will be required for entry into the building. Tickets can be reserved online at ushmm.org/visit.

“As we reopen the Museum, the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is our highest priority,” Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield said in a release.

“With that in mind, we look forward to welcoming back visitors so they can see the first-hand evidence of the Holocaust and learn how and why it happened. And for those unable to visit us in person, we will continue to offer virtual programming and online educational resources.”

The Museum will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. six days a week and closed on Wednesdays.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

Best shot at USPS reform in Congress gets better with 20 senators supporting bipartisan bill

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up