Holocaust Memorial Museum reopens

The Holocaust Memorial Museum is reopening to the public Monday. But there is reduced visitation, required face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and other safety steps.

Free, timed-entry tickets will be required for entry into the building. Tickets can be reserved online at ushmm.org/visit.

“As we reopen the Museum, the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is our highest priority,” Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield said in a release.

“With that in mind, we look forward to welcoming back visitors so they can see the first-hand evidence of the Holocaust and learn how and why it happened. And for those unable to visit us in person, we will continue to offer virtual programming and online educational resources.”

The Museum will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. six days a week and closed on Wednesdays.