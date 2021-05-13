CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
DC Police exploring multiple leads after missing infant’s mother admits unthinkable on video

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 2:12 PM

D.C. police sources are exploring multiple leads in the search for a missing 2-month-old baby, missing for a week. They have leads that keep open the possibility he is still alive, despite a recent video confession from his mother.

Sources tell WTOP there is not just one lead to follow in the search for Kyon Jones. However, they confirmed officers are also searching landfills for his body.

A video shared on social media by missing persons community activist Henderson Long confuses matters, as the baby’s mother recalled being in bed with her son and realizing he had stopped breathing.

“The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over and he was on my chest. After that, when I was asleep, I rolled over, and noticed that he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked,” she said.

WTOP is not identifying Jones’ mother, because she is not yet charged. She went on to say that she left the house to take a walk and decide what to do.

“And when I came back in the house, I noticed that he wasn’t breathing anymore. So I went, I was, I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat and wrapped up. And took of it outside and disposed of it in the trash. And that’s what happened,” she said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee briefly spoke with reporters about the situation Thursday.

