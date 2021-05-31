VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
DC police arrest food truck driver accused of pulling gun during parking spot argument

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 31, 2021, 9:36 AM

A Virginia man was arrested Saturday evening after pulling a gun during an argument over a parking spot along the National Mall, according to D.C. police.

Phi Bui, 24, of Falls Church, was arrested and charged in the incident, which happened on Constitution Avenue Northwest, near the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The police said Bui, a food truck driver, got into an argument with someone over a parking space in front of the museum around 6:30 p.m.

During the argument, Bui struck the victim in the head and then left in his food truck, police said.

He later came back in a Volvo, started up the argument again, went back to his car, got a Glock 19 and chambered a round, according to authorities.

The victim flagged down a passing officer and told them Bui was armed.

Bui fled but was arrested after a traffic stop.

He faces a slew of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and simple assault.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

