DC boy, 14, charged in stabbing death of Southeast man

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 4:48 AM

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with murdering a man in Southeast D.C.

The boy, who was not identified by D.C. police, was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police said the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue near Lawrence E. Boone Elementary School.

After receiving a report about a stabbing, police officers arrived to find Louis Cheeves, 46, of Southeast, with multiple stab wounds.

Cheeves was transported to a hospital by members of D.C. Fire and EMS, where he died.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

