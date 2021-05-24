Child hospitalized after Southeast DC house fire

Firefighters were called to a home at 117 Upsal St. SE, off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the Anacostia Freeway, just after 3 a.m. Monday.

A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a house fire in Southeast D.C. early Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home at 117 Upsal St. SE, off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the Anacostia Freeway, just after 3 a.m. Monday. They found heavy fire showing from three sides of the building.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said two adults and two children made it safely out of the burning house, but a third child was trapped inside and had to be rescued.

Update Working Fire 100 block Upsal St SE. #DCsBravest have rescued a child from the home being transported with critical injuries. Bulk of fire knocked down. Checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/JGtkqqzcoK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 24, 2021

That child was hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening. The other four occupants were also transported to a hospital for further observation.

Maggiolo said the fire is now under control, but the cause is still under investigation.

