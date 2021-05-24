CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Child hospitalized after Southeast DC house fire

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 24, 2021, 5:32 AM

A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a house fire in Southeast D.C. early Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home at 117 Upsal St. SE, off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the Anacostia Freeway, just after 3 a.m. Monday. They found heavy fire showing from three sides of the building.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said two adults and two children made it safely out of the burning house, but a third child was trapped inside and had to be rescued.

That child was hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening. The other four occupants were also transported to a hospital for further observation.

Maggiolo said the fire is now under control, but the cause is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

