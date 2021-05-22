MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Bowser: ‘Peacock proud’ of DC employees

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

May 22, 2021, 1:57 PM

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Mayor Muriel Bowser leads the Employee Appreciation Awards in D.C. (Courtesy Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office)

Some of the bravest and hardest-working people who helped the nation — and the nation’s capital — get through the Jan. 6 insurrection, the presidential inauguration, protests and demonstrations, and the coronavirus pandemic work for the D.C. government.

On Friday night, in a mostly virtual employee awards ceremony, Mayor Muriel Bowser made it clear what she thinks of them.

She took note of the fact that many city employees worked diligently through the coronavirus shutdown, among them librarians and garbage collectors.

And she honored the resilience and heroism of those who responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including the city’s police officers and firefighters, among others.

They received a commendation of valor.

She singled out police commander Robert Glover, praising him for his leadership during the attack on the Capitol.

Bowser said Glover and the officers he commanded for many difficult hours during the insurrection came to the rescue of outmatched U.S. Capitol Police officers, restoring order and defending “our nation’s democracy.”

In all, 30 awards were handed out, including to the district’s Homeland Security team for ensuring a safe transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

Members of the city’s public works department and the group Mural D.C. were recognized for the creation of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

And city leaders praised the teams who helped fight the coronavirus, including the city’s health director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt.

Bowser said she “couldn’t be prouder of our team,” saying she was “like, peacock-proud of the D.C. health team.”

She told Dr. Nesbitt she is thankful for her “steadfast leadership and (her) outward manifestation of what it means to be a public servant.”

The mayor gave Dr. Nesbitt an award for excellence in leadership, saying she had “saved countless lives.”

To all of those who were being honored, Bowser said, “on behalf of our entire community, thank you. And thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

