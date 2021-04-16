CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Why are there holes in the ground along Black Lives Matter Plaza?

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 5:12 PM

Pepco will work to make sure the mural is restored when the work is done.

Construction is going on at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.

Pepco has dug up the roadway, taking out part of the mural in order to make the upgrades. The work will last four to six weeks.

The work will take four to six weeks to complete.

Electrical upgrades underneath Black Lives Matter Plaza will take several weeks to complete.

Underneath the surface of the road at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. are electrical systems that need to be improved and upgraded, which means the plaza and the street-wide high letters are going to be unrecognizable for a while.

Pepco has dug up the roadway, taking out part of the mural in order to make the upgrades. The work will last 4-6 weeks.

The utility company said it will work with the city to restore the Black Lives Matter mural after the work is complete.

Before Black Lives Matter Plaza became one of the most recognizable places from last summer’s nationwide demonstrations for racial equity, it was just a strip of 16th Street NW between H and K streets.

Its purpose, as 16th Street, was to carry traffic and occasionally be the site of demonstrations in the city.

That changed overnight last June, when Mayor Muriel Bowser had the “Black Lives Matter” painted in bold yellow on the surface of the roadway.

