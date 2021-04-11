CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Massive DC Memorial Day…

Massive DC Memorial Day motorcycle ride aims to raise awareness of veteran issues

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 11, 2021, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tens of thousands of people are expected in D.C. this Memorial Day for a massive motorcycle demonstration to raise awareness of issues facing veterans nationwide.

The annual Rolling Thunder ride ended two years ago and American Veterans, or AMVETS, swept it up, creating the new Rolling to Remember ride.

The first date for the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s really just too important in veterans advocacy not to continue,” said AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly.

He said that the event honors veterans and raises awareness about prisoners of war. And the group is adding mental health awareness to the ride’s mission.

“It’s really important for our entire nation to understand the struggles that we’re facing. But it’s also really important for those who are struggling to realize that they’re not alone,” Chenelly said.

And it’s not just for those who have motorcycles.

Chenelly said anyone can join in and show their support.

“The roar of the motorcycles is definitely a moving spectacle,” Chenelly said. “This brings a ton of awareness. You know, it is a massive event, normally, you know, with motorcycles and American flags, as far as you can see.”

He said that the trip around the National Mall during the event normally takes about three to four hours. Memorial Day weekend this year is from Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31.

See the full schedule of events here.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up