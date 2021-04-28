CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man shot in NW DC road rage incident dies, is identified

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 11:19 AM

The man who was shot in a road rage incident on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C. nearly two weeks ago has died, the D.C. police said Wednesday.

Oscar Rodas, 49, of District Heights, Maryland, died Tuesday of gunshot wounds suffered in a road rage shooting April 15, the police said in a statement.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. The police said at the time that a woman driving a blue, two-door sedan, sideswiped a silver Acura SUV while the drivers were going westbound on Massachusetts Avenue between 34th and Garfield streets.

The drivers got out of their vehicles and argued over what happened, then got back in their vehicles and continued on their way, police said.

The woman then pulled her car in front of Rodas’ Acura, the police report said. A passenger in the Acura told Rodas to go around the vehicle, but when he pulled into the opposite travel lanes to try to do so, the woman “exited her vehicle and fired several rounds.” One bullet struck Rodas in the back of the head.

The police released photos from the incident:

D.C. police released these photos from the shooting on Massachusetts Avenue April 15, 2021. (Courtesy D.C. police)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tipsters can call police at 202-727-9099 or text the information to 50411.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This story has been amended to correct the direction the drivers were going. Police incorrectly stated the direction as northbound.

