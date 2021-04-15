Police release photos, offer reward for information in NW road rage case

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the woman who shot a man during a road rage incident early Thursday on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C.

The man who was shot in the head by the woman after she sideswiped his Acura SUV is at George Washington Hospital with life-threatening injuries

A surveillance camera near the scene of the shooting in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue between the Naval Observatory and the National Cathedral captured the photos below.

The road rage incident shut down a portion of Massachusetts Avenue between 34th Street NW and Garfield Street NW for several hours. Police responded to the scene at 4:34 a.m.

According to a D.C. police report, the woman, who was driving a blue, two-door sedan, sideswiped the man’s silver Acura SUV while the drivers were going northbound on Massachusetts Avenue in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

The drivers got out of their vehicles and argued over what happened. They got back in their vehicles and continued northbound, police said.

The woman then pulled her car in front of the man’s, the police report said. A passenger in the Acura told the man to go around the vehicle, but when he pulled into the opposite travel lanes to try to do so, the woman “exited her vehicle and fired several rounds.”

One bullet struck the man in the back of the head. He was conscious when he went to the hospital.

The woman then got back in her car and drove southbound on Massachusetts Avenue.

“There is a lookout for a Black female with long curly hair driving a blue coupe with shiny rims,” according to Kristen Metzger, spokeswoman for the police department.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tipsters can call police at 202-727-9099 or text the information to 50411.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this story.