CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Expanded, deck-like sidewalks coming…

Expanded, deck-like sidewalks coming to Georgetown

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 10, 2021, 9:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
georgetown
A prototype of the deck-like sidewalks coming to Georgetown after the neighborhood’s Business Improvement District secured permits and funding for the project through the end of 2021.

Courtesy Georgetown Business Improvement District
georgetown sidewalks
A close-up look at the deck-like materials being used for Georgetown Business Improvement District sidewalk widening project.

Courtesy Georgetown BID
georgetown sidewalks
A second close-up look at the deck-like materials being used for Georgetown Business Improvement District’s sidewalk widening project.

Courtesy Georgetown BID
georgetown sidewalks
Another close-up look at the deck-like materials being used for Georgetown Business Improvement District’s sidewalk widening project.

Courtesy Georgetown BID
(1/4)
georgetown
georgetown sidewalks
georgetown sidewalks
georgetown sidewalks

The project that proposed temporarily widening large portions of Georgetown’s sidewalks is getting underway.

Pitched as “deck” sidewalks that allow for proper drainage as well as wheelchair and stroller accessibility, the additions can also be disassembled once their permit expires by the end of this year.

It’s an effort to invite foot traffic back to Georgetown and support area businesses after interest in dining outdoors increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The neighborhood’s Business Improvement District (BID) said that installation of the 4,000 feet of deck panels will begin in mid-April and is slated for completion by mid-May.

Businesses can either use the sidewalk extension for dining, or they can use the main sidewalk for dining and allow the extended sidewalk to help with decongestion.

Target areas for the new sidewalks — which will boost the surface area from just shy of 10 feet to an average of 15 feet — will run from 34th Street and 29th Street along M Street, and from Q Street and the Canal along Wisconsin Avenue.

So far, prototype’s of the extension’s are found on M Street outside of Clyde’s, Laduree and Thunderburger. But this isn’t just for restaurants — the District is currently debating if retailers would be allowed to display or sell merchandise in the widened area.

Cost for the project runs about $1.3 million, with a grant from D.C. funding $500,000 and the BID covering the difference.

If there’s enough interest in the extensions, the BID said it would look into permitting for 2022 and beyond.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up