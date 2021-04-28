DC getting new public bathrooms

District lawmakers approved legislation for the restrooms back in April 2019 and now we know where they're going.

District lawmakers approved legislation for the restrooms back in April 2019 — and now we know where they could be going.

Prime locations for bathrooms include the following:

3rd Street and Virginia Avenue SE;

27th and K streets NW;

Gallery Place;

Dupont Circle;

Union Station;

Reeves Center at 14th and U streets NW;

17th Street and Benning Road NE.

City officials said the restrooms are needed for the homeless population and others with unique bathroom needs, such as pregnant women and the elderly.

Six areas are approved overall for the public facilities.

Blue dots in the map below represent sites where the Department of Public Works has performed emergency cleanings, purple dots represent other DPW sites that a biohazard contractor services.

Yellow dots represent temporary Department of Human Services restrooms, green dots represent D.C. police recommendations and pink dots reflect future Department of Parks and Recreation sites of standalone public restrooms.