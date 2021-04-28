CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC getting new public bathrooms

DC getting new public bathrooms

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com
Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 8:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is getting some new public bathrooms.

District lawmakers approved legislation for the restrooms back in April 2019 — and now we know where they could be going.

Prime locations for bathrooms include the following:

  • 3rd Street and Virginia Avenue SE;
  • 27th and K streets NW;
  • Gallery Place;
  • Dupont Circle;
  • Union Station;
  • Reeves Center at 14th and U streets NW;
  • 17th Street and Benning Road NE.

City officials said the restrooms are needed for the homeless population and others with unique bathroom needs, such as pregnant women and the elderly.

Six areas are approved overall for the public facilities.

Blue dots in the map below represent sites where the Department of Public Works has performed emergency cleanings, purple dots represent other DPW sites that a biohazard contractor services.

Yellow dots represent temporary Department of Human Services restrooms, green dots represent D.C. police recommendations and pink dots reflect future Department of Parks and Recreation sites of standalone public restrooms.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Whistleblower protection bill gives feds facing retaliation avenue for relief outside MSPB

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

Union leaders raise concerns about staffing shortages at multiple agencies

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up