7 people homeless after late night DC fire

Seven people are left without a home after a fire started in a two-story apartment complex in Northeast D.C. late Saturday.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of K Street NE near Oates Street.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire started on the first floor of the building.

Update Box Alarm 1600 block K St NE. #DCsBravest have extinguished fire in a 1st floor apartment and prevented further extension. No reported injuries. Working to determine number of displacements. Air Unit & investigators requested. pic.twitter.com/GE8bBvquaa — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 4, 2021

Crews put out the fire in 10 minutes, after all the residents had self-evacuated.

D.C. Fire and EMS said no one was injured. Officials are still unsure what started the fire.