7 people homeless after late night DC fire

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 4, 2021, 12:34 AM

Seven people are left without a home after a fire started in a two-story apartment complex in Northeast D.C. late Saturday.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of K Street NE near Oates Street.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire started on the first floor of the building.

Crews put out the fire in 10 minutes, after all the residents had self-evacuated.

D.C. Fire and EMS said no one was injured. Officials are still unsure what started the fire.

