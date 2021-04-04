4 people hurt in 2 separate attacks near Rock Creek Park Friday morning

Police are looking for at least one suspect they said assaulted at least two people walking outside Friday morning.

D.C. Police confirm they got a call to respond to 16th and Juniper Streets in Northwest D.C., just outside Rock Creek Park, and found two adults who had been attacked.

Police didn’t detail the injuries.

Then 16 minutes later, U.S. Park Police said they got a 911 call to respond on Beach Drive and Wise Road for two adults who were also attacked. One of them was taken to the hospital.

Park Police officers said the victims told them the suspect was riding a black electric bike.

It’s unclear if both attacks are connected, but they are within walking distance of each other. Both agencies are continuing their investigations. The suspect has not been caught.