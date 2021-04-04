CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 4 people hurt in…

4 people hurt in 2 separate attacks near Rock Creek Park Friday morning

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are looking for at least one suspect they said assaulted at least two people walking outside Friday morning.

D.C. Police confirm they got a call to respond to 16th and Juniper Streets in Northwest D.C., just outside Rock Creek Park, and found two adults who had been attacked.

Police didn’t detail the injuries.

Then 16 minutes later, U.S. Park Police said they got a 911 call to respond on Beach Drive and Wise Road for two adults who were also attacked. One of them was taken to the hospital.

Park Police officers said the victims told them the suspect was riding a black electric bike.

It’s unclear if both attacks are connected, but they are within walking distance of each other. Both agencies are continuing their investigations. The suspect has not been caught.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up