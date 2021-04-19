D.C.'s police chief has put officers on 12-hour shifts, And on Monday evening, about 250 National Guard members were activated.

Law enforcement officials are preparing for the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of causing George Floyd’s death, which sparked nationwide protests calling for police reform last summer.

“I can tell you that the chief of police [Robert Contee] and the director of DC Homeland Security [Chris Rodriguez] have been coordinating and preparing for several weeks, probably before the trial even began,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news conference.

Contee has put police on 12-hour shifts, she said, “and that’s been our posture for about a week.”

D.C. also put in a request for National Guard help a little over a week ago, Rodriguez said. And on Monday evening, some 250 members were activated. For now, they’re approved to help until May 9.

“We are prepared to help provide a safe environment for our fellow citizens to exercise their first amendment right,” said Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, with the D.C. National Guard.

Per Rodriguez, they’ll provide “some assistance at traffic locations downtown, as well as some enhanced security for our Metro stations in the downtown corridor, as well as a quick-reaction force that can be deployed anywhere in the city in the event of large scale protests.”

Earlier, Rodriguez said that Guard members will not be armed.

“The only authority that can arm the National Guard is the president. And so we did not request any armed assistance for Guard support,” he said.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.