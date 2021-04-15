DC police preparing for possible demonstrations related to outcome of Chauvin trial

Police in D.C. are preparing for the outcome of the trial involving the officer accused of causing George Floyd's death, which sparked nationwide protests calling for police reform last summer.

A spokesman for the D.C. police union said the department is fully activated, and starting Monday, all members will work 12-hour shifts without days off.

The spokesman said the schedule is indefinite and doesn’t have an end date.

D.C. police confirmed the department’s plans in an email to WTOP.

“In anticipation of potential First Amendment activities related to the outcomes of the Derek Chauvin trial, the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting Monday, April 19, 2021 until further notice,” a D.C. police spokesman said in a statement.

There will be a visible police presence in the District during that time.

WTOP has contacted the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency to inquire about the city’s preparation.

Chauvin, a former officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, chose not to take the stand as testimony as his murder trial ended Thursday — invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to testify, The Associated Press reported.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday.