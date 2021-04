Two people are dead after they were hit by a car in Southwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Park Police tell WTOP they responded to Hains Point just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved crash.

When police arrived, they found two people with critical injuries. They were taken to the hospital where they both died, according to police.

Park Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

