2 killed, baby found after fire, shooting in Southeast DC

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

April 13, 2021, 3:37 PM

Police say a domestic dispute ended in a deadly triple shooting and a fire in Southeast D.C. on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Good Hope Court off of Good Hope Road around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound outside the apartment.

“They contacted the D.C. police department to respond and at the same time, they put out that fire,” said Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict.

Police say two other women were found shot inside the apartment.

Two women died from their injuries.

On Tuesday, D.C. police identified them as Wanda Wright, 47, and Ebony Wright, 32, both of Southeast.

Firefighters also located a three-month-old baby in the apartment. The baby was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police believe that it all happened after an argument.

“It appears that the suspect started the fire,” Benedict said.

Below is the area where it happened.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

