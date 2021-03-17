Worker seriously hurt after crane tips over in DC

A crane tipped over at a Northwest D.C. construction site Wednesday morning, leaving a worker seriously hurt.

A crane tipped over at 11th and O Street NW on Wednesday morning, leaving one worker seriously hurt. Courtesy DC Fire and EMS DC Fire and EMS at the scene of a crane accident at 11th and O Street NW. Courtesy DC Fire and EMS DC Fire and EMS at the scene of a crane accident at 11th and O Street NW. Courtesy DC Fire and EMS The scene at 11th and O Street NW where a crane tipped over. Courtesy DC Fire and EMS ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A crane tipped over at a Northwest D.C. construction site Wednesday morning, leaving one worker seriously hurt.

Officials said the crane, mounted on a truck, tipped over onto the roof of a house under construction around 9:15 a.m. on 11th Street, between N and O streets, leaving a worker on the roof with serious injuries.

Update crane incident 1300 block 11th St NW. Crane tipped over striking 2 buildings, 1 under construction & 1 occupied row house. 1 worker with serious injuries will be removed from rooftop using #DCsBravest Aerial Tower. 2 others being evaluated by EMS. Townhouse evacuated. pic.twitter.com/xxqo0i65Wq — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 17, 2021

The worker was rescued and taken to a hospital.

DC Fire and EMS say two people from a house next door were evacuated and evaluated for injuries.

The person who lives at the home struck by the crane has been displaced.