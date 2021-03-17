CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Worker seriously hurt after crane tips over in DC

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 17, 2021, 10:31 AM

A crane tipped over at 11th and O Street NW on Wednesday morning, leaving one worker seriously hurt.
The scene at 11th and O Street NW where a crane tipped over.
A crane tipped over at a Northwest D.C. construction site Wednesday morning, leaving one worker seriously hurt.

Officials said the crane, mounted on a truck, tipped over onto the roof of a house under construction around 9:15 a.m. on 11th Street, between N and O streets, leaving a worker on the roof with serious injuries.

The worker was rescued and taken to a hospital.

DC Fire and EMS say two people from a house next door were evacuated and evaluated for injuries.

The person who lives at the home struck by the crane has been displaced.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

