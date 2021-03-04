Suspect sought in Southwest DC shooting that injures 5

Five people were hurt following a shooting in Southwest D.C.

Five people were hurt following a shooting in Southwest D.C.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

They found a man and a woman shot. The man has life-threatening injuries, and both victims were taken to the hospital, a news release said.

In addition, two men and a woman left the scene and sought treatment for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect, who was caught on a surveillance camera.

See an image of the suspect below.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 3/4/21 in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave, SW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 Release: https://t.co/4DtgaZUHdE pic.twitter.com/6r3De80CnX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 4, 2021



Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.