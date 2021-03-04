CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Suspect sought in Southwest DC shooting that injures 5

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 9:47 PM

Five people were hurt following a shooting in Southwest D.C.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

They found a man and a woman shot. The man has life-threatening injuries, and both victims were taken to the hospital, a news release said.

In addition, two men and a woman left the scene and sought treatment for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect, who was caught on a surveillance camera.

See an image of the suspect below.


Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

