Suspect sought after assaulting police officer with knife in Northeast DC

Zeke Hartner

March 14, 2021, 12:37 PM

D.C. police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say attacked a police officer while armed with a knife in a grocery store in Northeast D.C. Saturday.

Police said around 11:18 a.m., the suspect entered a Safeway on the 300 block of 40th St. NE and took some property. An on-duty uniformed special police officer tried to stop the suspect from leaving the store.

According to police, that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and assaulted the officer before fleeing from the scene.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact D.C. police at  (202)-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police released the following photo of the suspect:

Police released this photo of a man suspected of assaulting a police officer at a Safeway in Northeast D.C. March 13, 2021.

