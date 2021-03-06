CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Police arrest 13-year-old in…

Police arrest 13-year-old in stolen vehicle, carjacking crimes in DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 6, 2021, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for stolen vehicle and carjacking crimes in D.C. on Friday, police said.

The Northeast D.C. teenager is charged following three different incidents in the city.

The first was on Nov. 17, 2020 when police said a victim exited their vehicle in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue with the keys in the ignition at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The suspect “then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.” The vehicle was later recovered, according to D.C. police.

The second one was on Dec. 27, 2020 when police said the teenager approached a victim, who was seated in their vehicle in the 4400 block of Gault Place in Northeast at approximately 10:51 p.m.

“The suspect showed the victim a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” D.C. police said, adding that the victim did not hand over the keys and the teenager fled the scene.

The third incident happened on Jan. 6 when D.C. police said the teenager approached a victim, who was seated in their vehicle in the 200 block of Anacostia Road in Southeast at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The victim exited the vehicle after “the suspect showed the victim a handgun,” police said, adding the teenager “fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle,” which was later recovered.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up