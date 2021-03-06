Police arrest 13-year-old in stolen vehicle, carjacking crimes in DC

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for stolen vehicle and carjacking crimes in D.C. on Friday, police said.

The Northeast D.C. teenager is charged following three different incidents in the city.

The first was on Nov. 17, 2020 when police said a victim exited their vehicle in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue with the keys in the ignition at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The suspect “then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.” The vehicle was later recovered, according to D.C. police.

The second one was on Dec. 27, 2020 when police said the teenager approached a victim, who was seated in their vehicle in the 4400 block of Gault Place in Northeast at approximately 10:51 p.m.

“The suspect showed the victim a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” D.C. police said, adding that the victim did not hand over the keys and the teenager fled the scene.

The third incident happened on Jan. 6 when D.C. police said the teenager approached a victim, who was seated in their vehicle in the 200 block of Anacostia Road in Southeast at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The victim exited the vehicle after “the suspect showed the victim a handgun,” police said, adding the teenager “fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle,” which was later recovered.