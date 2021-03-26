CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Noose found at DC church investigated as possible hate crime

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 9:10 PM

St. Mark's Episcopal Church
The noose was reported Friday around 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Southeast in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police are investigating a noose that was found hanging from a tree outside a D.C. church.

The noose was reported Friday around 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Southeast in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

“These types of offenses are taken seriously and are entirely unacceptable. We are currently investigating this as a possible hate crime,” a D.C. police spokesman said.

The audio team of The Thirteen, a vocal ensemble, first spotted the noose, said the group’s artistic director Matthew Robertson.

Robertson said the group has been rehearsing a production of Bach’s “Saint John Passion” at the church for the last few weeks. The production features a Black man in the role of Jesus, and it is meant to look at the issues of systemic racism, Robertson said.

“And so it’s unclear whether the church, for their strong progressive stance, was the target, or whether this production was the target. But regardless, we at The Thirteen condemn racism in all its forms,” Robertson said.

Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen called the noose a “despicable symbol & act of hate.”

St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Police are investigating a noose that was found hanging from a tree outside a D.C. church. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or text your information anonymously to 50411.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

