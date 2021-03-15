Man dining at The Wharf jumps into water to save boy

A man eating out at The Wharf in D.C. is being hailed as a hero after jumping into the Washington Channel to save a young boy who fell.

According to WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington, Juan Gonzalez was out for dinner with his girlfriend and daughter in D.C. when they “started hearing screams.”

“There was a big group of people yelling and crying, and just, something had happened,” Gonzalez told NBC.

The boy had fallen into the water near where they were eating.

“I saw the kid in the water and I was definitely like, it’s cold, something has to happen now,” he said. “And within seconds, I was jumping.”

Gonzalez swam to the boy, who was clinging to the side and crying. He guided to boy to a ladder and they both climbed out as medics waited above.

NBC Washington said the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

See video below.