Indiana man arrested in DC child porn case

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials announced the arrest of 35-year-old Indianapolis resident Chancellor Karla on charges of transportation and possession of child pornography.

An investigation concluded Karla transported and possessed sexually explicit images of minors between March 2020 and February 2021, D.C. police said in a Wednesday news release on Karla’s arrest the day before.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s youth and family services and internet crimes divisions collaborated with FBI agents in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Indiana in Karla’s case.