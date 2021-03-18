CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Indiana man arrested in DC child porn case

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 18, 2021, 10:10 AM

An Indiana man has been arrested over child pornography-related offenses alleged to have occurred in D.C. over the span of a year.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials announced the arrest of 35-year-old Indianapolis resident Chancellor Karla on charges of transportation and possession of child pornography.

An investigation concluded Karla transported and possessed sexually explicit images of minors between March 2020 and February 2021, D.C. police said in a Wednesday news release on Karla’s arrest the day before.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s youth and family services and internet crimes divisions collaborated with FBI agents in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Indiana in Karla’s case.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

