Free Anacostia River boat tours to resume

No joke: Free guided motorboat and canoe tours of D.C.'s Anacostia River will hit the water April 1. A full tour is two hours, and partial, one-hour tours are available.

D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment said the tours, which will be conducted by the Anacostia Watershed Society and the Anacostia Riverkeeper, aim to teach participants “about the Anacostia River’s history, wildlife, the environmental threats it faces, and the solutions helping it realize its full potential.”

Life jackets will be provided, according to the DOEE.

D.C. said coronavirus safety protocols include no more than 10 people per tour, advance online registration with a COVID-19 questionnaire, social distancing (except for members of the same household) and wearing face masks.