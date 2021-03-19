CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Free Anacostia River boat tours to resume

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 7:16 AM

No joke: Free guided motorboat and canoe tours of D.C.’s Anacostia River will hit the water April 1.

D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment said the tours, which will be conducted by the Anacostia Watershed Society and the Anacostia Riverkeeper, aim to teach participants “about the Anacostia River’s history, wildlife, the environmental threats it faces, and the solutions helping it realize its full potential.”

A full tour is two hours and partial, one-hour tours are also available. Life jackets will be provided, according to the DOEE.

D.C. said coronavirus safety protocols include no more than 10 people per tour, advance online registration with a COVID-19 questionnaire, social distancing (except for members of the same household) and wearing face masks.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

