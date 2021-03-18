CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Find out which DC streets are getting repaved

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 18, 2021, 10:23 PM

You can find out which roads and streets are getting repaved this year and better plan how to get around D.C.

The District Department of Transportation released a map of which roads, street, alleys and sidewalks are getting improvements. It’s part of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan of “eliminating all poor quality roads in the District by 2024,” according to DDOT.

The department of transportation will first work on streets that are in greatest need and highest priority to the community. You can track the department’s weekly progress here.

DDOT plans to repave 88 miles of roads and repair 29 miles of sidewalks and 109 alleys. It’s also working on improving markings on bike lanes and school zones.

“Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is critical to all the other work that we do as a department to keep the traveling public safe,” Interim DDOT Director Everett Lott said in a statement.

See DDOT’s map below.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

