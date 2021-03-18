CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
FBI releases new video from Capitol riot, seeks 10 ‘most violent’ suspects

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 18, 2021, 3:10 PM

New information and video footage was released Thursday as the FBI continues its quest to find suspects involved in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Now the search is underway for the 10 “most violent” offenders yet to be identified.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on Jan. 6,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people.”

According to the FBI, 300 people involved with the riot have been arrested, and of those, 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

See the videos above.

The public is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov if they have information. Please reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online. To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

