FBI asks for public’s help in finding additional Capitol riot suspects

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 13, 2021, 12:19 PM

It’s been more than nine weeks since the Capitol riot and the FBI is still looking for suspects.

The FBI tweeted several photos to try to get more information.

While arrests have been made and charges leveled against multiple suspects in the riot, the FBI is still seeking information about many of the rioters.

Over 300 defendants have been charged in federal court, and the government said in a filing Friday that they expect to charge at least 100 more.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said last week that citizens from around the country had sent the FBI more than 270,000 digital media tips.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Local News | Washington, DC News

capitol riot | fbi

