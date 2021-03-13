FBI asks for public’s help in finding additional Capitol riot suspects

It's been more than nine weeks since the Capitol riot and the FBI is still looking for suspects.

The FBI tweeted several photos to try to get more information.

#FBI is still seeking info from the public about ppl involved in assaults on members of the media on Jan 6. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit tips. Below are AOM photo #s 192, 193 & 194. Additional photos available at https://t.co/5JkcA1qjcU pic.twitter.com/gbl0dXbsGZ — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 13, 2021

While arrests have been made and charges leveled against multiple suspects in the riot, the FBI is still seeking information about many of the rioters.

Over 300 defendants have been charged in federal court, and the government said in a filing Friday that they expect to charge at least 100 more.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said last week that citizens from around the country had sent the FBI more than 270,000 digital media tips.