DC police search for escaped homicide suspect

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 11:51 PM

Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a homicide who escaped from custody.

Aaron Adgerson, 17, was last seen at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington in Tenleytown Friday around 6:45 p.m. Police said they considered Adgerson a danger to the public.

Adgerson is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 122 pounds. He was wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket and slip-on shoes at the time of the escape.


Adgerson was arrested on Monday and charged as an adult for a homicide incident on the 1400 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information on Adgerson’s location is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where Adgerson was last seen:

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

