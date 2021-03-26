DC police search for escaped homicide suspect

Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a homicide who escaped from custody.

Aaron Adgerson, 17, was last seen at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington in Tenleytown Friday around 6:45 p.m. Police said they considered Adgerson a danger to the public.

Adgerson is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 122 pounds. He was wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket and slip-on shoes at the time of the escape.

MPD seeks assistance in locating an escapee–17 year-old Aaron Adgerson. Last seen in the 4200 blk of Wisconsin Ave NW, wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket, & slip on shoes. If you have information please call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/Du8PfqFz2F pic.twitter.com/TEuEd2YCKA — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 27, 2021



Adgerson was arrested on Monday and charged as an adult for a homicide incident on the 1400 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information on Adgerson’s location is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where Adgerson was last seen:

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.