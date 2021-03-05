American University student found dead in shower at off-campus residence

Eli Weinstock, a sophomore studying at AU's School of Communications, was found by a roommate "in the shower unconscious and not breathing," according to a police incident report.

An American University student was found dead in the shower of his off-campus residence Wednesday, police said.

The body of Eli Weinstock of Columbus, Ohio, was discovered by a roommate, “in the shower unconscious and not breathing,” police said in an incident report.

No cause of death has been provided.

Weinstock was a sophomore studying at AU’s School of Communications.

American University told WTOP that it is cooperating with D.C. police and “our hearts go out to the family and we are working to support them and our community at this difficult moment.”

“We extend our sympathy to Eli’s family and friends and those in the AU community who knew him,” said Fanta Aw, vice president of Campus Life & Inclusive Excellence at American University, in an email the school community Thursday.

“Eli was a young person of great talent and promise. Many are profoundly touched by his loss,” Aw said.

She added that AU’s Counseling Center offers crisis intervention services through ProtoCall at 202-885-7879 and faculty and staff may seek support through the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program at 202-885-2593.