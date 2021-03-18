CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Activists respond to Atlanta-area killings with late-night rally in Chinatown

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

March 18, 2021, 2:18 AM

D.C. activists protest in response to Atlanta-based mass shooting.
D.C. activists protest in response to Atlanta-based mass shooting.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
D.C. activists march from Chinatown to the convention center.
D.C. activists march from Chinatown to the convention center.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
Activists spoke against the killings in Atlanta and actions against the Asian community during their demonstration in downtown D.C.
Activists spoke against the killings in Atlanta and actions against the Asian community during their demonstration in downtown D.C.

Alejandro Alvarez/WTOP
D.C. activists speak out against white supremacy.
D.C. protest led by the activism group Total Liberation Collective.
D.C. protest led by the activism group Total Liberation Collective.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
D.C. activist raises fist at protest in solidary with the Asian American community.
D.C. activist raises fist at protest in solidary with the Asian American community.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
An activist wears 'Defund MPD' mask during a rally in downtown D.C.
An activist wears ‘Defund MPD’ mask during a rally in downtown D.C.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
D.C. activist speaks about immigrants during a rally in Chinatown.
D.C. activists outside of the Chinatown gate in downtown D.C.
D.C. activists outside of the Chinatown gate in downtown D.C.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
Activists march through downtown D.C. Wednesday evening.
Activists march through downtown D.C. Wednesday evening.

Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP
DC activists protest in response to Atlanta-based mass shooting. (Alejandro Alvarez / WTOP)
Activist holds sign in response to Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker’s comment that the Atlanta shooter had “a really bad day” during a rally in D.C.

Alejandro Alvarez/WTOP
D.C. activist holds 'Asian Lives Matter' sign during a demonstration in downtown D.C.
D.C. activist holds ‘Asian Lives Matter’ sign during a demonstration in downtown D.C.

Alejandro Alvarez/WTOP
Activists participate in a rally in D.C.'s Chinatown Wednesday night following an Atlanta-based mass shooting that killed eight people.
D.C. activists led a demonstration Wednesday night in response to the mass killings of eight people, including six women of Asian decent, in three massage parlors in Georgia.

Total Liberation Collective, the predominantly Black activism group, organized the rally, saying on Twitter that it was against white supremacy and in solidarity with the Asian American community.

They marched from the Chinatown gate to the convention center throughout the evening. The rally also included speakers that discussed improving the country’s relationship with the Asian American community and immigration.

Prior to the rally, the group tweeted out a list of demands to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser: to disband the Metropolitan Police Department’s Asian Liaison Unit; incorporate anti-Asian violence as part of the K-12 curriculum; and include Black history into the year-long K-12 curriculum.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. The Atlanta-based mass shooting is the latest attack on the Asian American community.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the eight killings, amounting to the largest mass shooting in the U.S. in the last two years.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

