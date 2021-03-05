CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
5 displaced after house fire in Northwest DC

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 3:49 PM

U Street Northwest was blocked while firefighters fought a blaze in a row house. (WTOP/Luke Garrett)

Five people were displaced from their homes when a row house caught fire in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon.

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service said the fire started around 2 p.m. in the house on the 1700 block of U Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. No injuries were reported, the spread of the fire to the attached houses next to it was minimal, and the fire was under control at about 3 p.m., the fire department said.

Five people have been displaced, though, the fire department said. The cause is under investigation.

