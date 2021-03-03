3 separate fires in DC aided by dry, heavy winds

Three roofs went up in flames Monday around D.C. as dry conditions and high winds increased fire danger throughout the region.

The first fire sparked at a row house around 1:45 p.m. on U Street, near 17th Street — displacing five residents. Investigators said the home’s ceiling was under construction and that the fire was the result of an accident.

Update Working Fire 1700 block U St. #DCsBravest have placed the fire under control. 5 displacements, 1 requiring services of @RedCrossNCGC. The others have alternate housing arrangements. Investigators looking for cause. pic.twitter.com/cVvqjshb9z — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2021

The next fire happened around 4 p.m. atop a high-rise under construction on 3rd Street near I Street, spewing black smoke widely visible across the downtown sky line before the blaze was brought under control.

Working Fire 3rd & I Sts NW. Heavy fire and smoke from roof of multistory building under construction. pic.twitter.com/vtVWkyyJUN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2021

The third fire affected a town house roof deck at 9 p.m. on the corner of 21st and R streets in the Kalorama neighborhood.

Working Fire 1600 block 21st St NW. Fire involving roof deck of large 3 story corner structure. #DCsBravest have knocked down bulk of fire. Opening up and checking for extension in main structure. No injuries rep. pic.twitter.com/vESfbVp8FD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 16, 2021

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the dry and windy weather contributed to these fires growing faster than usual.

No one was injured in any of the fires.