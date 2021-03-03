CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 separate fires in DC aided by dry, heavy winds

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 4:38 AM

Three roofs went up in flames Monday around D.C. as dry conditions and high winds increased fire danger throughout the region.

The first fire sparked at a row house around 1:45 p.m. on U Street, near 17th Street — displacing five residents. Investigators said the home’s ceiling was under construction and that the fire was the result of an accident.

The next fire happened around 4 p.m. atop a high-rise under construction on 3rd Street near I Street, spewing black smoke widely visible across the downtown sky line before the blaze was brought under control.

The third fire affected a town house roof deck at 9 p.m. on the corner of 21st and R streets in the Kalorama neighborhood.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the dry and windy weather contributed to these fires growing faster than usual.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

