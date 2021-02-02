National Park Service now requiring visitors to wear masks

The park service stipulated that visitors will only have to wear a mask "when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

You might need to wear a mask the next time you visit the National Mall.

In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, the National Park Service announced Tuesday that visitors are required to wear a mask at any park-service-managed building or land.

Any time visitors are inside a historic home or any other building managed by the park service, a mask will be mandatory. But the park service stipulated that on managed lands, it will be required only “when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The new measure includes many sights around the D.C. area, such as the Lincoln Memorial, the new Dwight Eisenhower Memorial and Great Falls Park.

“Wearing a mask around others, physical distancing and washing your hands are the simplest and most effective public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Capt. Sara Newman, director of the park service’s Office of Public Health.

“Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is essential to improving mental and physical health, but we all need to work together to recreate responsibly.”

This comes after President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring masks at all federal lands and buildings.

Additional public health measures are in place at many different parks, ranging from capacity limits to one-way trails — and even temporary closures due to local outbreaks.

The park service suggests checking with any park about its operations before visiting.

