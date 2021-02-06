Man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography in DC

A man arrested and charged with distributing child pornography in D.C. is an employee of a local energy nonprofit.

Ruben Verastigui, 27, has been arrested by D.C. Police for the distribution of child pornography.

He was an an employee of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, the nonprofit tells WTOP.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions said in a statement that he is no longer employed there.

Verastigui’s LinkedIn page says that in addition to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, he was a digital strategist for the Senate Republican Conference under Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming.

D.C. police said that between March of last year and February of this year, Verastigui, of Northeast, received and possessed images of child pornography.

The arrest was made with the help of regional and federal partners.