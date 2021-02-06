CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography in DC

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett
and Matt Small

February 6, 2021, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was arrested and charged with distributing child pornography in D.C., according to police.

Ruben Verastigui, 27, has been arrested by D.C. Police for the distribution of child pornography.

He was an an employee of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, the nonprofit tells WTOP.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions said in a statement that he is no longer employed there.

Verastigui’s LinkedIn page says that in addition to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, he was a digital strategist for the Senate Republican Conference under Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming.

D.C. police said that between March of last year and February of this year, Verastigui, of Northeast, received and possessed images of child pornography.

The arrest was made with the help of regional and federal partners.

