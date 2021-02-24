Large fire near Embassy Row engulfs house under renovation

A large fire near Embassy Row in D.C. has engulfed a three-story house under renovation and extended to homes on both sides, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There haven’t been any injuries reported.

One of the homes involved has moderate damage, and another suffered minor damage, officials said.

D.C. responders first arrived to the two-alarm fire on the 2600 block of 31st Street Northwest about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

By 1:30 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said the “original fire structure largely collapsed with fire knocked down other than hotspots.”

2 Alarm Fire 2600 block 31st St NW. A large structure fully engulfed in fire upon arrival. Adjacent homes severely threatened. Using an exterior attack with large diameter water streams. pic.twitter.com/LcFdUp3KMo — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 24, 2021

Update 2 Alarm Fire 2600 block 31st St NW. Very large 3 story house under renovation fully involved. Fire has extended to homes on both sides. Attacking fire inside adjacent homes and and using master streams on original building. pic.twitter.com/QsAfz62EKQ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 24, 2021

Update 2 Alarm fire 2600 block 31st St NW. #DCsBravest continue to throw water on remains of original fire building. House to left had moderate damage & minor damage to home on right. Collapse zone established. Fire is on cul de sac with steep hill behind. Very challenging. pic.twitter.com/g0rLF8nfKX — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 24, 2021

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

