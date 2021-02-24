CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Large fire near Embassy Row engulfs house under renovation

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

February 24, 2021, 2:10 AM

A large fire near Embassy Row in D.C. has engulfed a three-story house under renovation and extended to homes on both sides, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There haven’t been any injuries reported.

One of the homes involved has moderate damage, and another suffered minor damage, officials said.

D.C. responders first arrived to the two-alarm fire on the 2600 block of 31st Street Northwest about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

By 1:30 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said the “original fire structure largely collapsed with fire knocked down other than hotspots.”

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

