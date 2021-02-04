District invites troops back for deals, discounts for ‘DC Salutes You’

D.C. wants the brave men and women who helped secure the U.S. Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 riot to come back and enjoy what the city has to offer.

D.C. wants the brave men and women who helped secure the U.S. Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 riot to come back and enjoy what the city has to offer. And there are big discounts in store for those who do so.

“We are grateful for the many Guardsmen and women and law enforcement officers who played a key role in securing the Capitol, and ensuring a safe and dignified transposition of power,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a Thursday news conference. “And we want to invite them and their families back to D.C. to enjoy all that our city has to offer — as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

“For many reasons, this year’s Inauguration was an extraordinary event, but we know that with everything going on — especially with the ongoing pandemic — most of the officers and guards didn’t get a chance to fully appreciate our nation’s capital. Whether you’re in downtown D.C. or one of our many vibrant neighborhoods, D.C. has so much to offer, and we look forward to welcoming these heroes and visitors from all around the world back to the greatest city in the world — and soon to be the 51st state,” the mayor said.

Some examples of military and badge deals on washington.org/dcsalutesyou include:

Hotels

Free breakfast and parking at Yours Truly DC

Free parking at Days Inn by Wyndham Washington DC/Connecticut Avenue

10% off hotel rooms at the InterContinental Washington D.C. — The Wharf

10% off hotel rooms at the St. Regis Washington, D.C.

10% off hotel rooms at Marriott at Metro Center

15% off hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn Washington Capitol — National Mall

20% off hotel rooms at Kimpton George Hotel

20% off weekend rates at the Conrad Washington, D.C.

Government and military special rates at Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC

Restaurants

15% off dining at all Clyde’s Restaurant Group DC restaurants (Clyde’s, The Hamilton, Old Ebbitt Grill)

15% off dining in and takeout every day at Station 4 — SW Waterfront

25% off food for dine-in service for members and up to three guests at Agua 301-Yards Park

15% off dining in and takeout at Brasserie Liberté — Georgetown

Retail

15% discount for any online products at iconsDC

Arts, culture, attractions and tours

$4 off adult grounds pass at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

$4 off admission at ARTECHOUSE

$50 off a private outdoor tour with DC Design Tours (maximum 25 people)

According to a news release, more will be added as D.C.’s phased reopening progresses.