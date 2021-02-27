CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police shoot, arrest…

DC police shoot, arrest man in assault on an officer while armed

Valerie Bonk

February 27, 2021, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police say one of their officers shot and wounded a suspect who did not respond to police orders while walking toward them while armed with a knife on Friday.

Michael Hines, 33, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, uniformed officers from the Fifth District Metropolitan Police Department were on patrol in the 1600 block of New York Avenue Northeast when they saw a man in the road, according to a press release.

The officers exited their patrol vehicle to make contact with the man, later to be identified as Hines.

Police said Hines then brandished a knife and walked towards the officers. When he ignored multiple orders to drop the knife and back away, one of the officers fired a shot, striking Hines.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to D.C. police policy and body worn camera footage from the scene is currently being reviewed.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

officer | police | shooting

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up