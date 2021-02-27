DC police shoot, arrest man in assault on an officer while armed

D.C. police say one of their officers shot and wounded a suspect who walked toward them while armed with a knife on Friday.

Michael Hines, 33, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, uniformed officers from the Fifth District Metropolitan Police Department were on patrol in the 1600 block of New York Avenue Northeast when they saw a man in the road, according to a press release.

The officers exited their patrol vehicle to make contact with the man, later to be identified as Hines.

Police said Hines then brandished a knife and walked towards the officers. When he ignored multiple orders to drop the knife and back away, one of the officers fired a shot, striking Hines.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to D.C. police policy and body worn camera footage from the scene is currently being reviewed.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099.