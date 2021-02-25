CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC police arrest armed man after 5-hour standoff

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

February 25, 2021, 9:53 PM

An armed man was arrested after a five-hour armed standoff with D.C. police Thursday evening.

The standoff started around 3:30 p.m. on the intersection of Michigan Avenue near Webster Street in Northeast D.C.

District 5D Watch Commander officer Brian Brown said the man crashed his van. As D.C. Fire arrived at the scene, the man — armed with a hand-gun — refused to leave his vehicle.

A SWAT team was called around 4:30 p.m. and negotiated with the man for four hours.

At around 8:45 p.m., the man left his car peacefully and was arrested by police.

No one was hurt in the crash and during the standoff.

Below is a map where the standoff took place:

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

