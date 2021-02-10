DC hopes to give local businesses a boost with energy plan

The District launched a new cost-cutting energy plan Tuesday designed to lessen the burden on the city's local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The District launched a new cost-cutting energy plan Tuesday designed to lessen the burden on the city’s local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the “District Buying Power” plan, local businesses can join together to form larger buying groups, which in turn lets them buy energy at bulk prices to reduce costs.

“There is power in numbers. By allowing our businesses to form larger purchasing groups, we can even the playing field and help them save money on their energy costs,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a release.

“District Buying Power is another innovative solution that will provide much-needed financial relief to our small business community.”

D.C.’s Department of Energy and the Environment said Albireo Energy, which also runs Boston Buying Power and Philly Buying Power, was picked under a 2019 request for proposal.

Get more information and enroll at districtbuyingpower.com.