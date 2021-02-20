CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC celebrates 1-year anniversary of go-go as District’s official music

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

February 20, 2021, 11:14 AM

Go-go music has been an influential part of the District’s history for decades, but it only recently became the official sound of the District, which is a milestone met with much celebration.

The Go-Go Museum and Cafe honored district legends who have made go-go music what it is during a celebration of the official 1-year anniversary of the bill signing that made it the official music of the D.C.

“Let’s remember that go-go is a part of our past, it’s a part of our city’s present and we need to do everything we can to make sure that it’s part of our future,” said D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.

The legislation, introduced by McDuffie, supports programs around go-go music and the preservation of its history.

In addition, $3 million has been dedicated to the District’s go-go economy.

It’s a commitment that Ronald Moten with the Go-Go Museum and Cafe called “a major move.”

“United we stand and divided we fall,” Moten said. “We must give our young people a positive platform to use their talents.”

Angie Gates, director of D.C.’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment the funding will have a lasting impact. “It is the pulse of the District,” Gates said. “Go-go is D.C. and D.C. is go-go.”

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

