3 hurt, 30 displaced in Southeast DC apartment building fire

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com
Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 24, 2021, 9:15 AM

A firefighter and two other people were injured after a fire broke out in a Southeast D.C. apartment building early Tuesday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to a three-story apartment building at 4957 G Street SE at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday with people reported trapped inside.

Firefighters located the fire’s origin in a second-floor apartment. Eyewitness video posted to Twitter showed residents attempting to escape through windows, dropping their children two stories into the arms of people in the parking lot.

Multiple rescues were made with ladders as firefighters worked to extinguish flames on the second and third floors. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One firefighter had injuries described as not life-threatening. One person had  serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

Thirty residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from the D.C. Office of Community Relations and Services and the regional Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

Fonda Mwangi

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

