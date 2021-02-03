3 hurt, 30 displaced in Southeast DC apartment building fire

D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to a three-story apartment building at 4957 G Street SE at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday with people reported trapped inside.

A firefighter and two other people were injured after a fire broke out in a Southeast D.C. apartment building early Tuesday evening.

Firefighters located the fire’s origin in a second-floor apartment. Eyewitness video posted to Twitter showed residents attempting to escape through windows, dropping their children two stories into the arms of people in the parking lot.

Here a video from 4900 block of G St. S.E. Video from @dmvhoodzandnewz pic.twitter.com/9HGQpfCqkM — Rescue3 (@DCFDRescue3) February 24, 2021

Multiple rescues were made with ladders as firefighters worked to extinguish flames on the second and third floors. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One firefighter had injuries described as not life-threatening. One person had serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

Thirty residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from the D.C. Office of Community Relations and Services and the regional Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area: