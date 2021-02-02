2 armed people, looking to meet President Biden, arrested outside White House

Two people, armed with weapons and looking to meet President Joe Biden, were arrested outside of the White House this weekend.

The arrests occurred around 5:25 p.m. Saturday near Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street Northwest.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said the pair walked up to plain-clothed officers near the White House gates. One of the individuals said they were armed, while the other told the officers a second weapon was in a vehicle nearby.

Both individuals were quickly arrested, and officers secured the weapons and the vehicle.

The first person had a BB gun, while the second carried a pistol and ammunition without a license.

News partner NBC Washington reported one person told Secret Service officers that they wanted to meet Biden and “deliver a letter to him.”

The first person was charged with possession of a BB gun. The second individual received three charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

No Secret Service “protectee” — including the president and First Lady Jill Biden — were not in danger by the incident.

The Secret Service did not name the people in custody.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.