INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman guilty of threatening…

Woman guilty of threatening to kill, bomb Georgetown Visitation Prep over wedding notices

Valerie Bonk

January 5, 2021, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A California woman, who threatened to kill students and staff at D.C.’s Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School by bombing the school, pleaded guilty to a hate crime in federal court Monday.

Sonia Tabizada, 36, of San Jacinto, California, made multiple calls to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory in 2019 after the school said it was going to start publishing same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine.

Tabizada left voice messages. In one, she said she would burn and bomb the church, and that she was going to kill school officials and students.

Several minutes later, Tabizada left a second voicemail said she was going to blow up the school and warned that she would commit “terrorism.”

“The defendant made violent threats against high school students, religious leaders and school officials based solely on her disagreement with a private school’s application of religious doctrine,” said Eric Drieband, assistant attorney general.

“Tolerance and religious freedom are cornerstone values in our society and the Department of Justice will continue to vigorously prosecute violent threats motivated by bias.”

Tabizada pleaded guilty to intentionally obstructing the school, its staff and students in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs, according to a news release from the United States Justice Department.

She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 when she is sentenced on March 23.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up